As 2019 comes to a close, the Genesee Country Village & Museum in Mumford will hold its Holiday Open House from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 21.

The holidays will be in full swing around the Village, including a tree-lighting, tastings of seasonal foods like plum cake and mincemeat, and a visit with St. Nick. Guests will learn about the origins of traditional holiday decorations like the kissing ball, and can visit Village homes including the Hyde House, which was featured in the Sweet Creations Gingerbread Display at Eastman Museum.

Lunch fare will be available throughout the afternoon. Visitors can purchase village-baked treats at the D.B. Munger & Co. Confectionery. Tickets are $10 for adult general admission, $8 for GCV&M members, $8 for ages 3-17 and $6 GCV&M member youth.

The traditional Yuletide Dinner will run from 4 to 8 p.m. This year’s menu includes roasted turkey, smoked bone-in ham, Italian wedding soup, side dishes and desserts. Separate reservations are required: $30 for adults, $18 for ages 2-10. Call (585) 294-8218 or visit gcv.org to register.

The Flint Hill Store will be stocked with handmade gifts, including pottery hand-thrown in the Historic Village, maple syrup, candy and maple cream from the Museum’s sugarbush.