“Beware of Greeks/strangers bearing gifts.” The conventional wisdom is that this saying has its roots in the story of the Trojan horse, that huge equine “gift” that the Greek armies left outside the walls of Troy. Of course, the horse was filled with Greek warriors. When the “gift” was wheeled within the walls, the warriors emerged and slaughtered the Trojans. Beware, indeed!

The Inquiring Taxpayer is prompted by a recent news story to re-fashion the old saw into a new form: “Beware of politicians bearing gifts.”

I have no idea whether Vice President Joe Biden visited Ukraine during his time in office, but I do know that on July 27, 2015 he visited nearby Greece (New York, that is) bearing a gift of 110 million taxpayer dollars for the celebrated Photonics project. Biden was joined by Governor Cuomo, bearing a gift of 250 million state taxpayer dollars. The setting was a building at the Canal Ponds Business Park, a building especially coveted for its “cleanrooms.”

The Vice-President and Governor waxed eloquently, as prominent politicians do so well at photo-op occasions, on the direct line between photonics and Brownie cameras. One could almost envision the ghost of George Eastman smiling on the assembled host. One hundred scientists and other experts would likely be hired within five months, give or take a few days. What’s more ... well, use your imagination.

Trouble is there were no cleanrooms at the Canal Ponds facility. There were, of course, tax exemptions; the property was paying neither town nor school taxes. A news crew visiting the site in June of this year found one scientist disguised as a wild turkey wandering through the surrounding weeds and overgrown grass. No Biden, no Cuomo, and no accounting of tax dollars gone up in smoke.

Apparently the building has recently been sold to a private company for $1.5 million. Sold by the real estate arm of SUNY Polytechnic Institute.

Now where have we heard that name before? In August of 2011, Sen. Chuck Schumer visited the Smart System Technology Center just off Rte. 332 outside of Canandaigua. He was bearing three million taxpayer dollars for Moser-Baer. Moser-Baer was going to manufacture cutting edge Organic Light-Emitting Diode products. Schumer, who probably knows as much about OLED as I do, made the obligatory lame joke about the future “getting brighter,” talked about hundreds of new jobs, and jetted on to his next stop.

Moser-Baer is long gone; the STC never, of course, paid any property tax; and SUNY Poly (aha!) proceeded to pump some $38 million of public money into the facility. Scandal-ridden SUNY Poly ultimately gave away the costly white elephant in a sweetheart deal to a private company. No Schumer and no accounting of tax dollars lost in the blinding light.

Third, but certainly not last, is the historic visit of Governor Cuomo to the North Shore project (now known as Pinnacle North) in August of 2014. The headline in the August 6 Daily Messenger tells the tale: “$3M in state funds going to North Shore.” Amidst a torrent of blather, delivered to 150 invited guests, the Governor labeled the deal a “home run.” He made no mention of the hundreds of thousands of dollars that the developers had donated, and would continue to donate, to his campaign war chest. Hell, he should have exulted that the deal was a grand slam!

You can visit the Pinnacle North project for yourself, five and one-half years later. See what you’re getting for your $3 million and the $11 million, of course, in property tax breaks. If you bump into the governor on one of his frequent visits to Pinnacle North, ask him for his appraisal of the project. You might also ask him, for the record, how many other home runs he has hit in the last few seasons.

So, yes, beware politicians bearing gifts, especially when the gifts are your own money minus expenses. Millions upon millions of public dollars gifted to for-profit projects about which the givers know virtually nothing. Largesse distributed like confetti while little municipalities such as Canandaigua struggle to find funds for a needed fire fighter who might save your life in an emergency. The contrast is stark.

Beware, but also be ready. For if you should be so lucky as to encounter a Biden, a Cuomo, a Schumer or some other politician gift giver at one of these made-for-the camera events, try getting a photograph and having him/her sign it. Sometime in the future, the artifact might be worth something. Likely the only thing that will be.

Joe Nacca of Canandaigua is a frequent Daily Messenger contributor.