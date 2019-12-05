Larry Staub, director of the Monroe County Parks Department, and Assemblyman Harry Bronson, D-138th District, joined the Rev. Julius Jackson Jr., county Legislators and local stakeholders for a recent ribbon-cutting and lighting ceremony to commemorate the new Frederick Douglass Memorial Plaza in Highland Park.

The new plaza is on the corner of South Avenue and Robinson Drive, at the entrance of the Highland Park Bowl.

“Frederick Douglass’ legacy is a testament to what makes our community such an incredible place — an unyielding commitment to equality, inclusion and fairness that rings true throughout the generations,” said Cheryl Dinolfo, county executive. “Monroe County is proud to have led this bipartisan effort to build a beautiful new plaza for the Douglass statue in Highland Park, so we may always remember the contributions of our hometown civil rights hero. I thank Assemblyman Bronson and our partners for helping us to bring the iconic Douglass memorial — and Frederick’s memory — front and center.”

The Frederick Douglass Memorial Plaza and statue relocation was supported by a $125,000 state grant. Monroe County will fund the remaining $115,000 of project costs.

Jackson is a leader at Eureka Lodge No. 36, the organization that initiated the original effort in the late 1890s to erect a Douglass statue in Rochester. His advocacy efforts led to the current plans to build the new plaza, relocate the statue and illuminate it at night.

The Douglass statue was the first in the U.S. to memorialize an African American citizen. It was erected in front of the New York Central Train Station on the corner of St. Paul Street and Central Avenue in 1899. The monument was relocated to the Highland Park Bowl in 1941, a few hundred yards from the site where his home once stood on South Avenue.

The general contractor was Cummings Construction. CP Ward was selected to move the statue. Barton & Loguidice was the county’s engineering and landscape architect consultant.