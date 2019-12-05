The Pittsford women’s swim team, coached by Marty Keating, won the Section Five Class A swim meet for the 18th year.

This year, the team won by over 150 points against the second-place finisher of Victor-Bloomfield. There were many swims of the day with Megan Deuel and Molly Brennan each winning their two individual events and contributing to the relay wins.

Other first-place finishers include Sarah Cooper in the 100-yard breaststroke and Linnea Braun in the 100-yard backstroke. Nora Smillie placed third in both the 50 and 100 freestyle. Annie Ritter was in third place in the backstroke.

Other top scorers were Lauren Romanick with her best time and fifth place in the 100-yard fly and eight place in the 200 individual medley. Meghan Corby took fifth place and Paige Romanick took eighth place in the 500-yard freestyle with personal best times.

Lala Cropper also had the best swim of her year in the 500-yard freestyle with a ninth-place finish. Nakai Chinogwenya was sixth place in the 50-yard freestyle, Hannah MacDonald had a seventh place finish in the breaststroke.

Alyssa James had a ninth place finish in the backstroke and Mel Rosen with B-final finishes in both the 50 and 100 freestyle. Katherine Huang, Grace Bennet and Jocelyn Aitchison also had their best times of the year for their events.

Pittsford again came up strong in their relays with the medley relay placing first with Braun, Cooper, Deuel and Smillie. The 200-yard free relay placed second with Smillie, Corby, Chinogwenya and Brennan. The meet finished up with the first place finish in the 400-yard relay with Corby, Cooper, Brennan and Deuel touching out the Victor-Bloomfield team.

Junior varsity swimmers who had the opportunity to swim sectionals for the

first time includeEmily Eichinger, Rena Li, Melis Sahin, Emmy Morris, Anna Manjerovic, Dasara Slova and Floria Wang. The divers were led by Lara Phipps who placed first, Kate Cooper placed third and Carmen Kendall who placed eight.