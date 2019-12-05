Trillium Health in Rochester recently was recognized by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation as an LGBTQ Health Care Equality Leader.

Health care institutions nationwide took the survey for the 12th annual Healthcare Equality Index. Trillium Health was among 406 of 680 to garner a top score of 100. Scores are based on policies and practices dedicated to the equitable treatment and inclusion of LGBTQ patients, visitors and employees.

“The No. 1 reason we can celebrate this achievement is that every member of our staff is dedicated to delivering our services in the best ways possible,” said Andrea DeMeo, president and CEO. “Our people make it happen and that’s why we’re successful.”

The HEI assesses participants on four criteria: nondiscrimination and staff training, patient services and support, employee benefits and policies, and patient and community.