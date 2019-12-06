The 1350 Cafe in the Perinton Community Center offers meals for people ages 55 and older at noon on Mondays-Fridays.

The cost is $4.75 for residents and $5.75 for nonresidents. Registration is required. All meals are prepared by Chef Preston Bennett.

Dec. 23: Turkey-stuffed bell peppers.

Dec. 24: Café closed.

Dec. 25: Merry Christmas! PCC is closed.

Dec. 26: Oven-fried chicken, wild rice and Normandy blend vegetables.

Dec. 27: Café closed.

Call (585) 223-1617 for details or go to perinton.org for a monthly newsletter.