Celestial Dental, a start-up general dentistry office opened its doors to the public in West Henrietta.

The practice is owned and managed by Antonio Calascibetta and is located in Suite B, 4178 W. Henrietta Road, Rochester.

The practice participates with 10 dental insurances to help offset expenses to the patient. Verification of benefits is determined in-house immediately for full transparency in all fees. For those individuals who don’t have insurance, the practice’s Star Membership Program makes dental treatment more affordable by reducing the costs of exams, X-rays, and cleanings and discounts all other treatment by 20%.

Extended hours are offered in the evenings and Saturdays. Patients can sign up for appointments online, and the office phone number is one that patients can contact via text

message.

Visit CelestialDental.com for more information.