Coffee Cures Everything, which also offers tea, opens up on County Road 10 in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA — When it comes to a morning pick-me-up or a late afternoon “Oh my God if I don’t get caffeine in my system I will collapse,” coffee is just what the doctor ordered.

And at the just-opened Coffee Cures Everything drive-through on County Road 10, that’s literally true.

The tiny coffee shop is owned by Clay Van Buren, an internist who works as a physician adviser for a private healthcare company, and his wife, Dr. Ann Robenstien, who is a doctor in F.F. Thompson Hospital’s emergency department.

Customers don’t need a prescription for the fresh Finger Lakes Coffee Roasters products offered, including what seems like everyone’s favorite, Jamaican Me Crazy.

But lattes, cappuccinos, caramel macchiatos and the more standard Canandaigua blend and Italian roast coffees — and yes, teas and decaf — have proved popular since the drive-through opened Nov. 18.

“They’re really doing a great job,” Van Doren said. “We’re very happy with selling their coffee.”

Here’s the story behind the name.

The family used to live in central New York before coming here, and they used to frequent a drive-up coffee shop there. While he prefers iced tea, Robenstien is more the “coffee connoisseur,” he said.

And here, they hit on the idea to provide both, conveniently and affordably.

Given their medical background, the thought was to incorporate health into the name. Coffee Care was ruled out because there’s a business with that name in Guam.

“We were thinking of Coffee Cure, because it is known that coffee has many benefits,” said Van Doren, referring to a study a while back that said women who consumed a cup or two every morning suffered less depression. “People who drink coffee have fewer heart problems, maybe because they move more because they’re stimulated more.”

But, the Coffee Cure name was already taken. His lawyer came up with Coffee Cures Everything.

“I looked at him and said, ‘That’s it,’” Van Doren said.

And the logo — featuring a variation of the familiar medical red cross — completes the picture.

The building itself seems tiny, and it is — although it could have been even smaller. Van Doren partnered with Mudslingers, a national drive-up coffee company, and used its ergonomically correct design for buildings as well as some of its product.

The company has buildings that come in small, medium and large, and this is a medium. There are two drive-up windows, so the wait times are minimal, he said.

“It’s an efficient little space,” Van Doren said.

And it’s designed for people who are headed to work, on their way home, or just need some coffee or tea as they make their merry way — quickly.

“People are doing drive-up,” Van Doren said. “They’re not sitting down in a coffee shop relaxing while reading the newspaper or talking with friends. It’s a different customer base than you might get in a walk-in coffee shop.”

Coffee Cures Everything’s hours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Maple under the tree

One of the more fun and unique holiday gift ideas that pays dividends into the new year is the Adopt-a-Maple program at Kettle Ridge Farm.

Starting in January — which isn’t that far away, by the way — tree adopters descend upon the scenic 11-acre Victor farm for their individual tree-tapping and tree-naming ceremony, according to owner Joe Hurley.

They then experience a sugarhouse tour and tasting before heading off to the barn for a hot pancake breakfast featuring real maple syrup. Adopters also receive a personalized adoption certificate along with a package of the farm’s maple products, including maple syrup, maple sugar, and maple granola.

For those unable to visit the farm, a slimmed-down version is available.

Hurley said that customers in 49 states have adopted trees.

The adoption certificate includes a photo of the tree with nametag, along with its GPS coordinates.

Cost for the full package is $110, plus $10 shipping; for the slimmed down version, $75.

For more information, visit https://www.kettleridgefarm.com/adopt-a-maple.

Winter Farm Market

Don’t forget the Winter Farm Market in Canandaigua when it comes to food prep for the holidays.

Farm-fresh local goods are available at the market every other Saturday until May at the Antis Street lot, behind the old Byrne Dairy building.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Dec. 7 and 21, Jan. 4 and 18, Feb. 1, 15 and 29, March 14 and 28, April 11 and 25, and May 9 and 23.