A new season for the Pittsford High School boys swimming and diving team started Dec. 3 at their first home meet with a win against Hilton Cadets.

The varsity team is coached by Rick Schmitt who is working to build the team to maintain their Section V Class A title after 17 consecutive wins.

The team has 21 swimmers including five returning New York State Public High School Athletic Association state swimmers from last season of captains Neil Mortimer, Liam Murphy and Jacob Novozhenets as well as Jacob Fargo and Callum O’Neil. The team also has 14 returning sectional swimmers including Aidan Braun, Vincent DeTomaso, Aaron Kusch, Patrick Lang, Michael Li, Dylan Magda, Carson Rehkopf, Giovanni Williams and Danial Yang.

The junior varsity team is coached by Marty Keating and has 12 new swimmers on their roster and working to develop the future of the team.

The diving team is coached by Scott Lazeroff and John Moore and has three returning divers and one new member this year. Two of the divers are returning NYSPHSAA competitors of Daley Fraser and David Robinson and returning sectional diver Eric Wang.