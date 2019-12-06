Schlegel Road Elementary School third graders hosted a book share with students at Discovery Charter School.

As part of a service-learning project, the third graders read literary texts about children who face challenges with access to school and education and how they overcome those challenges. Students examined how geography and where one lives affects how one accesses books.

On Nov. 26, they took the books they had collected and delivered them to third grade students at Discovery Charter School. Students from the schools also exchanged bookmarks.