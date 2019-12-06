Here's a look at your December weekend from our news partner, News10NBC's weather team:

WEEKEND FORECAST:

Friday

Hi: 35° | Lo: 25°

Precipitation: 90% | Wind: WNW at 10mph

Today: A period of snow through the morning, then a few more lake snow showers during the afternoon/evening. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 4 inches, highest north of the Thruway.

Tonight: Lingering lake flakes northeast. Another coating to an inch or so into Wayne County. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.

Mix of sun and clouds

Saturday

Hi: 29° | Lo: 20°

Precipitation: 10% | Wind: W at 8mph

Any early flakes ending. Cold with some sun. Wind NW 5-15 mph

Considerable cloudiness

Sunday

Hi: 42° | Lo: 14°

Precipitation: 0% | Wind: S at 14mph

A cold start! Some sun to increasing clouds. Turning more seasonable by the afternoon.