Board of Supervisors grants one-year contract extension with SCS Engineers

SENECA — Engineers that Ontario County hired to tackle odor problems at the county landfill have another year to work on it.

The county Board of Supervisors on Thursday extended its one-year contract with SCS Engineers to Dec. 31, 2020. The extension comes at no additional cost to the county.

“We have to keep them on it,” said Geneva City Supervisor Lou Guard, who sits on the county Planning and Environmental Quality Committee overseeing landfill matters.

Despite improvements, “I don’t think we are there yet,” said Guard, who has pushed for more aggressive measures to prevent landfill stench that mushroomed last fall after a landfill expansion broke ground.

“We are still concerned about issues with odor,” said Canadice Town Supervisor Kris Singer, who chairs the committee. The extension will allow for additional infrastructure at the landfill and the chance to confer with the engineers about their testing and findings, Singer said.

Landfill manager Casella Waste Systems Inc. this fall employed a drone to map and pinpoint sources of odor throughout the landfill’s 300 acres. Amy Dill, Casella regional engineer, said the drone can detect heat and gas emissions.

Singer said recent drone flyovers revealed hotspots, mostly on the east slopes of the landfill at Routes 5 and 20 and County Road 5. Casella plans to install more gas wells in that area to address odor. The project will wait until after the holidays because the digging required to install the wells creates odor, Singer said.

A report completed last spring by engineers hired by Casella and SCS Engineers, hired by the county, recommended numerous actions. Singer said she is pleased with developments based on those findings. The report called for expanding the gas collection system; pumping liquid out of the wells; reducing the amount of sewage sludge; relocating working sections of the landfill; and improving the efficiency of a gas-to-energy plant that converts landfill gas to electricity.

In a Dec. 4 update, Casella announced completion of its major construction project — building a new cell for disposing trash. The cell includes a geothermal loop installed on the cell floor that will be used to heat the landfill’s maintenance building. The green technology uses renewable energy that eliminates the need for fossil fuels to heat the building. It works because when waste decomposes it generates heat. Fluid (a mixture of propylene glycol and water) is pumped through the 2-mile-long loop in the cell and then through the maintenance building.

In November, Casella noted developments including the planting of 70 new trees around the landfill perimeter. Casella said the linden oaks, swamp white oaks and poplars were planted by Phelps-based contractor, Cornerstone Outdoor Services. Casella also posted updates on the site’s stormwater system. The main objective of the stormwater system is to keep clean water clean by controlling sediment and erosion. Casella installed a turf down-chute on the west slope and lined sections of swale with fresh stone.