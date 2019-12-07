Eighth annual Christmas in the Village draws in festive crowd

VICTOR — Holiday spirit was around every corner at Victor’s eighth annual Christmas in the Village.

From an early Saturday morning breakfast with Santa to the official lighting of the Christmas tree at dusk, families enjoyed a full day of treats, games, crafts and holiday fun.

Canandaigua National Bank employees Rhonda Everhart and Amy Flaitz stood fireside passing out s’mores kits, cocoa and coffee as kids toasted and charred marshmallows on sticks.

“It’s a great turnout,” said Flaitz. “I think the kids love it, the parents love it — so it’s great.”

On the other side of Mead Square, families climbed aboard for horse-drawn wagon rides by Heberle Stables.

The all-day event was organized by Victor Parks and Recreation’s Mike Stockman, and was the collaborative product of about 20 businesses and service organizations, he said.

“We’re so happy to be able to provide high-quality events like this to the community,” said Stockman. “And Victor Parks and Rec has the best Santa Claus that we could ever want. Mike Spoon does such a fantastic job and we’re so lucky to have him.”

Activities were hosted all over the village throughout the day. Five-year-old Tyler Bossert and his sister, six-year-old Sophina, decorated cookies at El Basha Eatery before having their faces painted at Victor Village Inn by Padma Vasavi Konduri. Next stop was Town Hall to visit Santa.

At Santa’s side were Girl Scout Cadets Julia DeGroot, 12, and Grace Bacher, 13, who also helped with their Girl Scout bake sale.

Just outside Town Hall, Jeffery Cook of Fairport-based Critters 3D wowed audiences with his chainsaw wood-carving skills. Inside, Rich the Magic Man rolled out his illusions and slight-of-hand before a packed crowd of kids and parents.

“We’re excited and happy and can’t wait to start planning the ninth annual Christmas in the Village, which we’ll start doing in about two weeks,” he said.