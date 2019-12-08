Items will be distributed on Sunday, Dec. 15, to veterans living at 99 Gorham St. in the city of Canandaigua

Canandaigua resident Cindy Newman continues her holiday tradition this year collecting donations for veterans in need in Canandaigua. Newman is accepting donations at her home for her campaign Operation Warm Veteran. Items will be distributed on Sunday, Dec. 15, to the veterans’ home at 99 Gorham St.

Items sought include gloves, hats, scarves, blankets coats, socks, toiletries (such as deoderant, toothpaste, toothbrushes) and non-perishable snacks. To donate and for more information, contact Newman at 584-435-7133.