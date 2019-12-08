The town board will also discuss enacting a short-term rental law on Monday that stemmed from neighbor complaints.

The South Bristol Town Board will hold a public hearing Monday on amending its noise ordinance. Proposed changes would exempt noise from certain activities such routine lawn work and snowmaking from being covered under the local law.

During Monday’s Town Board meeting the board will also discuss enacting a short-term rental law. Like the noise law, this proposal stemmed from ongoing complaints over a vacation rental in the town.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at Town Hall, 6500 Gannett Hill Road West.