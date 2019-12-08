Local soldiers re-enlist with National Guard

Spcs. Timothy Manciocchi, of Honeoye, and Stephen Seeley, of Hemlock, recently re-enlisted to continue service with the New York Army National Guard.

Both re-enlisted to continue service with the Company A, 2-108th Infantry.

The New York National Guard is the executive agency responsible to the governor for managing military forces comprised of nearly 20,000 members of the state Army National Guard, Air National Guard, Naval Militia and Guard.

Macedon volunteer recognized for service

Sgt. Bradley Bray, of Macedon, recently received the New York Guard Achievement Medal during unit training events.

Bray serves with the 10th Area Command.

Unlike members of the New York National Guard, New York Guard volunteers do not have a federal military role and do not deploy outside the state. Members were involved in flood control efforts along the Lake Ontario shoreline this summer.