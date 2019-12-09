“Impossible things are happening every day,” especially at Greece Athena High School on Jan. 31-Feb. 9 as students present the Broadway version of “Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella” at the Greece Central Performing Arts Center.

This adaptation includes “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible” and “Ten Minutes Ago,” and adds new characters and twists. The production will feature an orchestra, fairy tale romance, stage transformations, and the iconic pumpkin and glass slippers.

Children can watch a costume parade during each intermission.

“Cinderella” centers on Ella (played by senior Domenique D’Amico), a thoughtful and kind young woman whose situation seems dire as she is made to work for her unkind stepmother, Madame, and her stepsisters Charlotte and Gabrielle. Excitement spreads throughout the kingdom when a ball for Prince Topher (junior Coty Perno) is announced — a party planned by the chancellor, Sebastian, to find a wife for the future king.

Ella nurtures friendships with political activist Jean-Michel and local crazy lady Marie (Jessica D’Amico), who turns out to be a fairy godmother and offers to make Ella’s wildest dreams come true. This tale proves that goodness overcomes adversity and dreams do come true.

Shows will run at 7 p.m. on Jan. 31-Feb. 1 and Feb. 7-8, and 2 p.m. on Feb. 2 and Feb. 9. Tickets are available at the door, online at showtix4u.com and at all area Wegmans. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Golisano Children’s Hospital in Rochester.

Call (585) 278-8435 or (585) 410-7909 for information.