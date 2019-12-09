Downstairs Cabaret Theatre in Rochester announced its lineup for December and January.
Downstairs Cabaret at Winton Place, 2450 Winton Place, will present “The I-Won’t-be-Home-for-Christmas Club” (Dec. 20-22), “The Uncle Louie Variety Show Holiday Special” (Dec. 26-28), “Marc Salem’s Mind Over Rochester” (Dec. 31-Jan. 4) and “An Evening with Holly Near” (Jan. 16).
Downstairs Cabaret, 20 Windsor St., will present “Sing Us a Song: Jason O’s Jukebox” (Dec. 27-31) and Rochester Folkus on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.
Visit downstairscabaret.com for information.
Downstairs Cabaret announces winter shows
Downstairs Cabaret Theatre in Rochester announced its lineup for December and January.