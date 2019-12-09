An annual basketball tournament between high school rivals Canandaigua and Victor is getting a new name in its eighth year to honor a former coach.

The Scott Zahn Memorial Classic will be held Dec. 20 in Putt Moore Court at Finger Lakes Community College, 3325 Marvin Sands Drive, Hopewell. Formerly called the Commodore Cup, the event was renamed this year in memory of Zahn.

Zahn died in October at age 59. He taught at Victor Central School for 30 years before his retirement in 2015. During that time, he coached hundreds of youth on Blue Devils baseball, golf, football, and boys and girls basketball teams. He served as an assistant for the girls varsity basketball team at Canandaigua Academy.

Zahn was inducted into Victor’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2012 as a three-sport athlete in football, basketball and baseball from 1977 to 1979.

“Coach Zahn was the epitome of educationally based athletics,” said Duane Weimer, director of health, physical education and athletics for Victor. “He purposefully developed positive relationships, focused on his student-athletes’ academic efforts and used the basketball platform to teach life lessons that resonate to this day. The Scott Zahn Memorial Classic is an extraordinarily fitting name for an event between the two schools that he so enthusiastically supported and for a cause that extends the boundaries of the game.”

The tournament is sponsored by the Victor and Canandaigua basketball boosters, as well as BSN Sports. The girls teams will play at 6 p.m., followed by the boys at 8 p.m. Visitors can park in the lot up the hill and behind the main building.

The annual event has raised more than $20,000 to benefit the Victor-Farmington Food Cupboard and Canandaigua Churches in Action. Admission is $5 at the door or online. Visit bit.ly/382HRd3 for information.

Funds will be raised with 50-50 raffles and T-shirt sales honoring Zahn. Donations of nonperishable and canned goods will be accepted.

FLCC athletes and coaches will help run the event. Rochester radio personality and Canandaigua native Pete “The Mayor” Kennedy will be master of ceremonies for an awards ceremony between the games.

“Scott gave many years of service to the student-athletes in the Canandaigua girls basketball program,” said Jim Simmons, athletic director for the Canandaigua City School District. “He was highly respected for his knowledge of the sport and, more importantly, how he handled himself with class, character and dignity. This outstanding event will no doubt grow and prosper as we honor Scott by renaming it the Scott Zahn Memorial Classic.”