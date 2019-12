Mindy Davies will sell sterling silver jewelry from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 10 at Geneva General Hospital, 196 North St., and Dec. 11 at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital, 418 N. Main St., Penn Yan.

Sale proceeds will benefit the GGH and SSMH auxiliaries to support programs and services at their respective hospitals and living centers.

Davies has designed jewelry for 28 years. The Pennsylvania artist accepts cash, checks, Mastercard and Visa.