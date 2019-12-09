Approximately 40 members from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, and Canandaigua and Geneva police departments recently volunteered for the sixth annual Shop with a Cop.
Officers teamed with 35 local children and received a $250 gift certificate from the Back the Blue program.
Children purchased gifts for siblings, family members and themselves at Walmart in Canandaigua.
Ontario County officers attend Shop with a Cop
