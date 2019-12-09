Messenger Post Media messengerpost

Approximately 40 members from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, and Canandaigua and Geneva police departments recently volunteered for the sixth annual Shop with a Cop.
Officers teamed with 35 local children and received a $250 gift certificate from the Back the Blue program.
Children purchased gifts for siblings, family members and themselves at Walmart in Canandaigua.