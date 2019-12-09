Two now face murder charges in the case of the person shot and left along Route 96 in Phelps

NOTE: The following is an edited version correcting the name of the victim.

A second person has been arrested in the case of a homicide in which a man was found dead August 13 along Route 96 in the Town of Phelps.

Luis Boffil-Leyro, 34, was charged with second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, in a sealed grand jury indictment opened Monday in Ontario County Court before Judge Craig Doran.ng

Boffil-Leyro and co-defendant Omar Martinez-Salome, 21, are accused of shooting Jean Carlos Rentas-Figueroa, 28, Aug. 13 on Route 96. The victim was found dead with a single gunshot wound to the head. Martinez-Salome was arrested later in August and charged with second-degree murder. At the time, the Ontario County Sheriff's Office said a second suspect was in jail on an unrelated charge and his case would go to grand jury. Sheriff Kevin Henderson said at the time that the case was drug-related and that the men knew one another.

Boffil-Leyro is scheduled to reappear in Ontario County Court in February. He currently is being held in Livingston County Jail on no bail for a federal violation of probation and weapons charges, according to Henderson.