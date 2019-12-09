The Voluntary Service Executive Committee at the Canandaigua VA Medical Center recently established a youth scholarship program sponsored by the Seeley B. Parish Post 457 American Legion Family in Phelps to attract more youth to volunteer and improve veterans’ quality of life.

Applicants must be high school seniors, volunteer at least 50 hours at the VAMC or Rochester VA Calkins Road Clinic, and submit an essay on “Why it is so important that we serve and honor veterans, and what they learned from volunteering that would help them in the future.” There is a 750-word maximum.

Applications for the $1,000 award are due May 1 of each year. Call (585) 393-7757, or contact VAVS Executive Committee, Gabe Cinquegrana Chairman, Canandaigua VA Voluntary Service Office No. 135, 400 Fort Hill Ave., Canandaigua, New York, 14424, for information.