As the nation celebrates the centennial of the 19th Amendment, the National Susan B. Anthony Museum & House will mark the local suffragist’s 200th birthday on Feb. 12 at the Joseph A. Floreano Riverside Convention Center.

The keynote speaker is Tena Clark, author of “Southern Discomfort” as well as CEO and chief creative officer for DMI Music & Solutions. Her work spans film, TV, stage, records and brands.

“We’re excited that Tena Clark is going to share this historic occasion with us,” said Deborah Hughes, president and CEO of the Anthony Museum. “In ‘Southern Discomfort,’ Tena wrote that she was told ‘girls don’t play drums.’ Susan B. Anthony was about 11 when she was told that girls couldn’t learn long division. We are looking forward to hearing Tena’s story, and how she sees her life and work connecting with Susan B. Anthony.”

Rochester was Anthony’s homebase during her 40 most politically active years. Celebrating her birthday is a tradition that started in her lifetime, and now honors contemporary women that continue her legacy and raises awareness of the programs offered by the Anthony Museum.

Email pr@susanb.org for questions related to the event. Call (585) 279-7490, ext. 10 or visit susanb.org for reservations.