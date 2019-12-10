Now that Thanksgiving festivities are over, we will undoubtedly turn our attention to the upcoming winter celebrations including Christmas and Hanukkah. It’s easy to get wrapped up in the holiday shopping season and party planning this month normally brings, but it’s also important to remember not everyone is getting ready to celebrate with their families or unwrap a bevy of presents under the tree. Unfortunately, too many are facing financial hardship, housing uncertainty or simply struggling to get by day-to-day.

For this reason, I’m asking everyone to consider how they can help friends, family members or even strangers who may not be looking forward to the holidays this year. One way to help families in need is to participate in the Seneca Falls Police Department’s “Fill the Cruiser” toy drive. Now in its fourth year, this wonderful toy drive helps deliver presents to families facing financial or medical burdens.

From 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 14, the police department will be collecting toys near the Chemung Canal Trust Company at the corner of Cayuga Street and Fall Street. They will be collecting new, unused and unwrapped toys during the drive and donating the proceeds to local families.

CHARITY THAT TOUCHES EVERY CORNER OF THE COMMUNITY

Another great resource is the Family Promise of Ontario County, which works to combat homelessness by coordinating with other volunteer and faith-based organizations. According to information from their website, there are more than 1,000 homeless people in Ontario County alone, and during the holidays they encourage those who can help to visit https://roctheday.org to make a contribution to help ease the burden.

Further, some holiday cheer costs next to nothing to produce. Patricia Baker of Canandaigua is asking the Boy Scouts, the Girl Scouts and area students to consider writing holiday cards for seniors in adult homes. Often, donating time is the best way to share holiday cheer.

Of course, other community staples like the Salvation Army, Foodlink and Foodpantries.org are always looking for extra help. The Finger Lakes Region has always taken care of its own, especially in times of need. It can be a toy, spare change in a red kettle or a simple act of kindness; all of it means something to those who need help the most. Please consider taking some time to give back to our less fortunate friends and neighbors during this Season of Giving; it’s the best gift you can give.

Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb, R-Canandaigua, represents the 131st District, which includes Ontario County and part of Seneca County.