The Coats for Kids campaign is underway through Dec. 16 to provide winter coats for children.

New and gently used coats of all sizes can be dropped off at The Eye Care Center, 325 West St., Canandaigua; 784 Pre-Emption Road, Geneva; and 1210 Driving Park Ave., Newark. Donations will go to kids through Catholic Charities and will be available from Goodwill/ABVI.

Donors will be entered in a drawing for a free Botox or Dysport treatment, or a skin care kit. Winners will be notified by Dec. 19. Call 585-391-1186 for information.