Financial Executives International will host Carly McCoy as she presents “Organization Design and Culture Driving Business Results” on Jan. 21 at the Country Club of Rochester.

McCoy, director of Mercer’s global M&A culture research, will cover strategies and solutions to manage the financial risks stemming from cultural misalignment. Her experience is across the areas of due diligence, integration, culture, organization, design, leadership and talent assessment.

Registration costs $40 for FEI members, $55 for the public. Visit feirochester.org for information.