America currently faces three existential threats: the continuation in power of an unaccountable authoritarian, climate change, and the looming job and social impact of artificial intelligence. The impressive roster of Democratic presidential aspirants all understand that Donald Trump must go before the damage he has done, is doing and will do to the nation and the planet becomes irreparable. They also know that climate change is a huge challenge and that, heaven forbid, should Trump’s antediluvian denial of climate reality prevail in 2020, he will win while all the rest of us will lose.

It is clear that Trump neither cares about nor comprehends the third threat. Unfortunately, only Andrew Yang among the Democratic presidential contenders appears to understand the implications of AI. This lapsed-lawyer-turned-tech-entrepreneur is the only candidate talking about what is going to happen when AI brings the fantasy of the Terminator movies — the machines taking over — home to roost. AI has the power to change almost everything about the way business is done and the way we live our lives. Twenty percent of the Fortune 1000 companies have instituted AI enterprise-wide in 2019. The rest are sure to follow quickly. AI breakthroughs are now a daily occurrence.

A series of recent reports predict that AI will not only eliminate nonprofessional jobs such as taxi and truck drivers, assembly line manufacturing workers, grocery checkout clerks, and baseball umpires, but will also threaten jobs in the so-called “learned professions” such as medicine and law, as well as many “in-between” occupations. Already, highly trained radiologists are losing their jobs to machines that can read X-rays, MRIs, CT and PET scans more accurately than humans. Attorneys who perform document reviews and legal research are at risk of becoming historical oddities. Once self-driving vehicles take over the roadways and accidents plummet, several hundred thousand insurance and personal injury lawyers will be looking for work. Even judges could become an endangered species now that software programs have shown, in a series of test cases, that they can arrive at the “right” result.

What is going to happen when millions join the ranks of the unemployed? The Trump government is ignoring this impending tsunami. President Trump displays no awareness of this looming crisis. With the exception of Yang, the Democratic presidential wannabes are equally in the dark.

Failure to prepare for the potential elimination of millions of jobs is as inexcusable as the Trump administration’s irresponsible approach to climate change. Absent a plan in place to tackle the inevitability of AI’s impact, we may experience disruption that makes today’s Trumpian chaos seem normal. History demonstrates that it is often a short step from massive unemployment to social unrest and violence.

Much of this head-in-the-sand approach might have been avoided. Twenty-five years ago, the Republican Congress, led by Trump precursor and current Trump doormat Newt Gingrich, shut down the government’s only agency that concerned itself about future problems, the storied and immensely valuable Office of Technology Assessment, the public sector’s only think tank and arguably the most important agency no one ever heard of. Andrew Yang knows about it and even lamented its elimination during the last Democratic debate. Regrettably, there was no follow-up by either the clueless moderators or his on-stage rivals who likely had no idea what he was talking about.

Yang’s chances of securing the nomination are miniscule. But his message should resonate with whichever Democrat goes up against Trump next year. Moreover, the next president would be well advised to appoint him secretary of a new cabinet agency, the Department of Technology.

