The Sands Family Foundation will donate $3 million to Finger Lakes Community College to cover nearly half the cost of an expanded wing at the Hopewell campus, to be called the Sands Center for Allied Health.

The expansion will enable the college to gradually double the number of students it accepts into its registered nursing associate degree program. Currently, FLCC has 80 openings for new students each fall.

FLCC will launch a licensed practical nursing certificate program, which can be completed in one year. The college anticipates scaling up to as many as 56 LPN openings per year within three years.

“Nurses provide the foundation for the excellent health care we enjoy in the Finger Lakes region,” FLCC President Robert Nye said. “We are grateful to the Sands Family Foundation for its significant investment in the people who will maintain that high level of care for years to come.”

“Medical institutions play a major role in the social and economic vitality of communities,” said Richard Sands, co-chairman of the Sands Family Foundation. “The Sands family is proud to support FLCC’s efforts in elevating its nursing program to attract more nurses who will support our excellent hospitals in our surrounding communities.

Thompson Health will partner with FLCC to provide instructors for the RN and LPN programs.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to grow the number of LPNs and RNs in Canandaigua and across our entire region,” said Michael Stapleton Jr., president and CEO of Thompson Health.

The New York State Labor Department projects the need for RNs in the Finger Lakes to rise from 13,250 in 2016 to 15,660 by 2026, an 18.2% increase. It projects an increase in the need for LPNs from 4,270 to 4850 over the same period, an increase of 13.6%.

About 15% of applicants are admitted into FLCC’s nursing program each year.

“We are looking forward to being able to say yes to many more of our applicants starting in 2021,” Nye said. “This means more students finding good jobs when they finish here.”

The entry-level salary for RNs in the Finger Lakes is $54,890 and $35,380 for LPNs, according to the Labor Department.

Construction of the Sands Center for Allied Health at FLCC is scheduled to begin in mid-2021, with a portion opening by fall of that year. The rest of the project will open in stages through the 2021-22 academic year.

The new wing will be a renovation and addition at the back of the main campus building. It will include a certified nurse assistant lab, patient bays for hands-on instruction, classroom and meeting space, and faculty offices. The project includes a health and wellness center for students.

The new wing will include a lab for instruction with holography. FLCC is piloting the use of holographic visors that allow students to view 3D images of organs and systems in human anatomy and physiology, a required course for nurses.

The FLCC Student Corp. pledged $250,000 and the FLCC Association will contribute $200,000. The Student Corp. is funded with student fees; the Association provides food service, housing and other auxiliary services to the college. The state will provide a match of $3.4 million.