Clyde-Savannah Middle School and High School students and staff recently attended the 32nd annual New York State Council on Leadership and Student Activities Conference in Lake Placid.

Student council members Kelsie DiSanto, Olivia Drahms, Erin Mann, Lily McGee, Ashlyn Rattray, Julia Rockwell, Samantha Sullivan and Leah Yonge were chaperoned by Middle School student council adviser Amanda Lyttle, High School student council adviser Kelly Haining and Assistant Principal Nora Haldeman.

Students met with other student leaders throughout the state and learned what other student council members were implementing in their schools. Throughout the conference, attendees went to general sessions, workshops and listened to guest speakers.

Clyde-Savannah student councils won first place in the flag competition, which students designed earlier this year.

“This was such a great experience for our students and we’re so proud of how they conducted themselves at the conference,” Lyttle said. “They enjoyed meeting and learning from peers across the state and the amazing guest speakers.”