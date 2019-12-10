The $3.75 million School Climate Transformation Grant recently awarded to the Newark, Red Creek and Williamson school districts resulted in staffing reassignments in Newark.

Laurie Palmisano, of Geneva, accepted a new, grant-funded position as director of community schools. It was approved by the Board of Education. Palmisano previously was principal of Newark Middle School and Kelley School, and will continue as the district’s socio-emotional learning coordinator.

Robyn Ross-Squirrell, of Farmington, will become assistant principal at NMS and Kelley in January, pending board approval. She previously was AP at Newark High School.

“I have truly enjoyed my time at the high school,” Ross-Squirrell said. “This was a very difficult decision due to the numerous relationships I have made with staff and students there; however, I am looking forward to starting a new adventure in my career and going back to where I started my journey with the district at Kelley.”

Tiffany Cohrs, of Geneva, will start an administrative internship at NHS, board pending, to meet her administrative degree requirements at the University of Rochester. She is in her fifth year of teaching kindergarten at Perkins School.

“Ms. Palmisano, Mrs. Ross-Squirrell and Mrs. Cohrs are all women who have been nominated to go through the Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES Leadership Institute, a program going into its 18th year focused on growing the leadership capacity of local educational professionals,” Superintendent Matt Cook said. “They care deeply about Newark and are committed to helping every student, every day.”

Palmisano will oversee the grant’s distribution to Red Creek and Williamson. The grant will allow the three districts to develop, enhance and expand support services with the aim of improving behavioral outcomes and learning conditions for all students.

“We know that the school climate plays a critical role in the potential success and school experiences of a student,” she said. “Students who learn in a positive learning environment are more likely to develop skills that will help them be successful in school and in life.”

Newark Central School District applied for the federal grant on behalf of the three-district consortium of high-need rural districts serving nearly 4,000 students. Mark Miller, NCSD director of grants and special projects, wrote the grant with Jay Roscup, director of community schools in Wayne County.