Athena soccer player named All-American

United Soccer Coaches recently selected Greece Athena High School junior Dylan Rice as a High School All-American.

Rice is the first All-American in Athena history, according to athletic director Josh Lacy.

Rice previously was selected First-Team All-State, and named All-Greater Rochester Player of the Year, Section V Player of the Year and First-Team All-Monroe County.

Gates Chili athletes receive All-County awards

The Gates Chili Athletic Department announced the following All-County Award recipients for fall 2019.

Boys soccer, Division 2: Adam Blackwell and Dominic Lippa (first team), and Marshall McRae (second team).

Boys volleyball, Division 1: Devin Georgetti (second team).

Cheer, Division 2: Michaela Deaton and Erica Huck (first team), and Jamaria LaBord and Kassidi Kirkpatrick (second team).

Football, Class A: Blake Palozzi (first team), and James Harris and Antonio Zona (second team).

Girls soccer, Division 2: Alyssa Diaz and Ashley McCullough (first team), and Kiki Hollis and Ashley Meyer (second team).

Girls swimming and diving, Division 2: Madi Monaghan (first team), and Corrina Menz and Jillian Yates (second team).

Girls tennis, Division 3: Ciara Bailey (second team).

Girls volleyball: Jamie Giannoccaro, Miriam Ibezim and Mae Siphakongviseth (first team), and Alexa Kretchmer and Carly Kretchmer (second team).