The 1350 Café in the Perinton Community Center will offer meals for people 55 and

older at noon Mondays through Friday.

The cost is $4.75 for residents and $5.75 for non-residents.

All meals are prepared fresh by Chef Preston Bennett. The menu for Dec. 30-Jan. 3 includes:

Dec. 30: Pork and veggie stir fry over rice.

Dec. 31: Chicken parmesan over linguini.

Jan. 1: Happy 2020! PCC is closed.

Jan. 2: TBA.

Jan. 3: TBA.

Registration is required.

Call (585) 223-1617 or visit perinton.org for details.