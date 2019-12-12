The 1350 Café in the Perinton Community Center will offer meals for people 55 and
older at noon Mondays through Friday.
The cost is $4.75 for residents and $5.75 for non-residents.
All meals are prepared fresh by Chef Preston Bennett. The menu for Dec. 30-Jan. 3 includes:
Dec. 30: Pork and veggie stir fry over rice.
Dec. 31: Chicken parmesan over linguini.
Jan. 1: Happy 2020! PCC is closed.
Jan. 2: TBA.
Jan. 3: TBA.
Registration is required.
Call (585) 223-1617 or visit perinton.org for details.
1350 Café to offer meals to seniors
The 1350 Café in the Perinton Community Center will offer meals for people 55 and