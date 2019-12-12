Bishop Kearney High School teamed up with Greenlight Networks on a student-run video contest that focuses on the growing trend toward video streaming.

The videos went live on Nov. 25 on Greenlight Networks YouTube channel.

The houses within the Bishop Kearney House System, Avonmore, Bayern, Castlebar and O’Dea, were each assigned a specific generation in October and asked to create a “Cut the Cord” video highlighting each generation’s streaming benefits. Students were tasked with finding ways to simplify the cord cutting process to help their generation have more choices and save money. Avonmore House was assigned Generation Z, Bayern House was assigned millennials, Castlebar House was assigned Generation X and O’Dea House was assigned baby boomers.

The number of “likes” each video receives will be factored into the score. Houses will present its video to a panel of judges at a school assembly on Dec. 5 when the winning video will be announced.

The judges include Steve Salluzzo, president of Bishop Kearney High School and Mark Murphy, CEO of Greenlight Networks.