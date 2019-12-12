Greetings! Well, although it is not terribly unusual around here, winter arrived a touch early this year with cold temperatures and several inches of snow before we even got halfway through November.

Fantastic fall: The early snow did not put a damper on the wonderful recreation programs and events we enjoyed this autumn. Our outdoor movie night at the amphitheater at Center Park was a huge success. Despite brisk temperatures, the “hill” was packed as kids and adults alike enjoyed the showing of “Incredibles 2.” In October, hundreds of participants dressed up dodged a few raindrops and made their way down Potter Place, parade-style, to a great party at Potter Park. Then, of course, the holidays brought the popular Turkey Jam, Brunch with the Grinch and the Polar Express Pajama Party. A huge thanks to our Recreation Department for putting on these terrific events! Please check out our Winter Rec Brochure for our upcoming winter programming and events.

Early snowstorm? (S)no problem!: Our early November snow was barely a bump in the road for our DPW crews. In fact, our crews were out, in force, picking up leaves in the morning… and by evening they were busy plowing snow-covered streets. As the “Red Truck Fleet” hits the streets salting and plowing regularly, please use caution out on the roads. Please go to our website for more on DPW Snow and Ice Operations perinton.org. Please read this informative article about the “ins and outs” of keeping our streets clear of snow and ice.

Good-byes and Hellos: In 2019, we said good-bye as several town hall members retired. We want to thank Joan Rainis, Carolyn Insalaco and Steve VanVreede for their many years of service and wish them all the best in their retirement. With good-byes come hellos as well. Town hall welcomed Nina Cypher in April as our new human resource generalist. Crystal Amo joined us in June where she started as a clerk in the town court. Our assessor’s office recently welcomed Nicole Curcio and Marla Popielarczyk as part-time receptionists in October. If you are in the town hall and see them give them a “hello and welcome!”

Also beginning in 2020 we welcome a new town board member. Meredith Stockman-Broadbent will be sworn in this January. Welcome Meredith!

Super Clerks: Join me in congratulating Jen West and Debbie Brown! Both Jen and Debbie received their Registered Municipal Clerk designations from the NYS Town Clerks Association. We are so proud to have our town clerk and senior deputy tax receiver both as recipients of this prestigious designation.

Congrats are also in order for Kelly Attridge, our very talented 55+ program supervisor. Kelly received the Young Professional Award from the Genesee Valley Recreation and Park Society. Kelly has done a wonderful job with our 55+ program and we are all proud of her for this much-deserved recognition.

I want to wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season. I would also like to thank all of our local fire, emergency medical services, police department and sheriff’s deputies for their tireless dedication to keeping our community a safe and wonderful place to live and raise a family. I appreciate your service and dedication.

As always, if you have any questions or concerns please do not hesitate to stop by, call or email me any time. My number is (585) 223-0770 and my email address is channa@perinton.org. I look forward to hearing from you.