Episcopal SeniorLife Communities — in partnership with Home Leasing — broke ground Dec. 5 for a development in the town of Penfield coined “Penfield Square,” a

mixed-use senior living project.

The 8.4-acre property is the former home of Wickham Farms, 1821 Fairport Nine-Mile Point Road, and adjacent to the Eastside YMCA. Construction began in July for 114 affordable independent living apartments that will be managed by Home Leasing. ESLC will oversee 70 units — 40 moderately priced assisted living apartments and two small houses each with 15 studios for memory care.

Additional amenities include village green event space available to the public, retail shops and a bistro. The ESLC Neighborhood Program will be a part of the development to further connect Penfield Square to the surrounding community with programs and offerings that are responsive to the needs of seniors in the area.

Apartments will be affordable to households earning at or below 60% of the area median income. Thirteen of the independent living apartments will be handicap accessible, and 45 apartments are reserved for frail older individuals who will receive supportive services administered by the State Department of Health through the Governor’s Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative.