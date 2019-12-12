A 43-voice choir will present “And There Was Light,” a program of choral, organ, and handbell music for Advent and Christmas, at 7 p.m. on Dec. 7 and 3 p.m. on Dec. 8 at Fairport United Methodist Church, 31 W. Church St. This event is free.

A freewill offering will be taken following each presentation. Childcare will be provided.

Contact Nicole Camilleri, music ministry director, at (585) 223-9560 or nicole@fairportumc.org for more information.