The town of Perinton recently issued an update regarding the proper procedures dealing with snow and ice on the roads.

Highway and road salting — The Highway Department follows the “Sensible Salting Guidelines” established by Monroe County, in conjunction with the Environmental Management Council. The policy requires the highway department to use only enough salt to make highways safe for motorists but requires residents to reduce driving speed according to conditions.

Plowing — The town of Perinton maintains 22 plow routes. It may take three to four hours to complete a typical plow route. Accumulations will occur during this time, they ask that residents be patient.

Roads within the town are prioritized and treated and plowed in the following order: primary (main-line roads), secondary roads, town subdivision roads and cul-de-sacs.

Residents should remember that the town is not responsible for removing the windrow created by plowing past the driveway and is not responsible for the snow that accumulates around the mailbox.

Snow plows angle the same way, to the drivers’ right, and plowing snow will get pushed into the ends of the driveways. The only way to avoid extra shoveling is to wait until the town crews have gone by and/or have done their final clean up on the street.

Objects in the street are the biggest deterrent to efficient plowing operations. Remove all basketball backboards and other items from the town right-of-way including garbage cans and recycling containers in the street.

Residents should be aware snowplows will, on occasion back up at intersections.

Never pass a snowplow.

Never assume the snowplow drivers can see you. Stay at least three car lengths behind the truck.

Residents should consider shoveling around any fire hydrants in their neighborhood to clear it of snow.

The town will place snow markers at critical locations. Feel free to add additional markers as necessary.

Driveway clearing — Driveway maintenance is the property owner’s responsibility. When clearing the driveway of snow, keep it on your own property. Any snow pushed, blown or plowed onto any street is a ticketable offense under both NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law and NYS Penal Law. If the driveway is plowed by a private contractor, the property owner and the plow operator may be ticketed. Snow should be pushed to the left side of the driveway so when town snow plows go past, it will minimize the amount of snow going back into the driveway.

Mailboxes — It is the town’s policy to either repair mailboxes that are damaged by town plows during snow plowing operations or replace them with a new mailbox and post. There is no legal authority that grants a property owner the right to place a mailbox along a public road right-of-way. However, our policy of repairing or replacing them reflects a long-standing town courtesy to our residents. We use standard, black metal mailboxes and wooden posts, as needed.

Residents with expensive, decorative boxes/posts should consider switching them out temporarily with an inexpensive alternative prior to the winter months, as we will not replace them in-kind in the event they’re damaged by our snow and ice control operations.

Winter parking — In order to facilitate snow removal and to eliminate potential hazards, the parking of vehicles on all highways, shoulders or within three feet of the pavement within the town is prohibited Nov. 1-April 1 between the hours of 2 and 7 a.m. Vehicles in violation of this ordinance are subject to a parking ticket. Repeat violators or vehicles that prevent plowing of a street will be towed and the vehicle’s owner will be responsible for all towing and storage charges.

Visit www.perinton.org for information on any other town policies.