Hanna and Rebecca are waiting for their chance at a home. They were abandoned at a parkway exit. These girls are gentle and sweet — very much lap cats. They can live with a calm dog.

Pet Adoption Network, 4261 Culver Road, Rochester, is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, or by appointment during the week.

Call (585) 338-9175, email info@petadoptionnetwork.org or visit petadoptionnetwork.org for information.