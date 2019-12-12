Rochester Institute of Technology’s Theme Park Enthusiasts student group recently competed at the annual Ryerson Invitational Thrill Design Competition.

For the second time since the competition began, RIT’s Theme Park Enthusiasts club won first place overall at the competition taking place Nov. 15-18 in Orlando.

Their designs for theme park entertainment and landscape options as well as safety concepts were category winners, helping the team place first overall at the challenge among 15 other collegiate teams.

RIT’s team received first place in the Mechanical Design Challenge. The group was also presented with the Dr. Paula Stenzler Award for first place in the Safety and User-Experience Challenge.

Throughout the four-day competition, presented by Universal Creative, in partnership with Ryerson University in Canada, 120 students from around the world representing engineering, creative, architecture and business majors took on theme park design challenges varying from guest experience to attraction design.