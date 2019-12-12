The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra recently performed a holiday concert to a packed house in the Newark High School Auditorium.

Newark Central School District teamed with the Greater Newark Chamber of Commerce to host the RPO for a 19th year.

“I would be remiss in not acknowledging the many hands that help make this performance possible, including the generosity of the Newark community, Chamber of Commerce, Wegmans and Lyons National Bank,” said Cynthia Briggs, NCSD music department leader and Kelley School instrumental music teacher. “There are too many people to name and thank individually, but I would like to acknowledge everyone who has contributed to putting this performance together so we can all enjoy this magical evening and kick off the holiday season.”

Paul Shewan, professor of instrumental music and conducting at Roberts Wesleyan College and a member of the RPO trumpet section, conducted the concert.

The guest baritone soloist was Jeffery McGhee, professor of voice at Roberts. He narrated “The Night Before Christmas” and sang “White Christmas,” “Let it Snow,” “O Holy Night,” “Go Tell it on the Mountain” and “The Christmas Song.”

A green room is provided for RPO musicians by volunteers Marie Burnham, Michele McManus and Sharon SanAngelo with donations from area restaurants and businesses. This year, these included BB’s Pizzeria, Domino’s, Erie Shore Landing, The Flower Mill, McDonald’s, Nana’s Village Restaurant & Catering, Monterrey Mexican Restaurant, Parker’s Grille & Tap House, Vintage Gardens Bed & Breakfast, Walmart, and Woody’s Hometown Pizza.

“We are so fortunate to have a community that works with the school district to bring the RPO to Wayne County every year,” Briggs said. “I have to say thank you to everyone that had a hand in organizing and working on every aspect of the night. Without them, it wouldn’t be possible.”

The Newark Music Boosters offered concessions in the foyer.