GATES — One person was in the hospital Thursday night in guarded condition after a house fire with heavy smoke on Merrydale Drive.

The Gates Fire Department responded to the scene after multiple calls from neighbors about flames and a person trapped around 6 p.m. Thursday. Firefighters say two people were at home at the time of the fire. They found a man near the front of the home during the search. A woman was inside the house as well, but she was able to get out. One of the calls came from her.

The man was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital by Monroe County EMS, where he was in guarded condition.

The fire took about half an hour to get under control, something that Chief Allen Bubel of the Gates Fire Department is praising. "They got in here quick, they got here quickly, got into the house quickly, conducted a rescue within minutes of arrival, and got two or three hands on the fire and got that knocked down," Bubel said.

There is substantial fire damage to the garage, and the home suffered damage as well. The cause of the firewass still under investigation Thursday night.