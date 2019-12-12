The 1570 Gallery at Valley Manor, 1570 East Ave., Rochester, is exhibiting “This and That … Here and There” by watercolor artist Mary Ann Sawyer-Wade and “Round and About Rochester” by photographer Sheridan Vincent until Jan. 19, 2020.

Sawyer-Wade draws inspiration from family vacations, painting the mountains she climbed and lakes she enjoyed. She expanded her compositions from cityscapes and landscapes of local scenes to wildlife, domestic animals, boats, barns, seascapes and still-life compositions.

“A simple as it sounds, I want my paintings to make people happy,” she said. “A painting might be evocative of something that’s very personal to an individual, a vacation or someplace they have lived. Sometimes, I try to embed just a hint of a story that, hopefully, makes people smile.”

Vincent, a Minnesota native, moved to Rochester in 1974 to work at Kodak. His photography came to the forefront after his retirement in 2005, drawing inspiration from the region’s lakeshores, parks, seasons and skyline.

“Getting out with the camera to places often visited is with the anticipation of ‘I wonder what might attract my attention today?’ and ‘Can I produce a photograph that is better than done in the past?’” Vincent said. “I very much enjoy trying to keep up with the advancing capabilities in play today with camera, software and media. I strive to keep up with the state-of-the-art and enjoy producing large photographs with crisp detail.”

The gallery is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free. Receptions will run from 5 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 9 (Sawyer-Wade) and 5 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 13 (Vincent).