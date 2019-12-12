Victor High School senior Veronica Dominguez recently received the Wayne-Finger Lakes Superintendent Award at the Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES Conference Center in Newark.

Dominguez was among 23 students from across the region to receive the honor. Students from Wayne-Finger Lakes school districts were eligible to apply for the award. District leaders selected the top candidates based on qualities such as honesty, compassion, kindness, responsibility, resiliency and industriousness.

Dominguez was recognized for her work involving equity and race relations. She is an active member of Roc2Change, a local organization that is committed to improving race relations in schools and communities.

Dominguez also helped create a peace mural in the Senior High School cafeteria, where flags represent the different nationalities of students as well as the various countries students were born. She also was involved with Water for Uganda, an international humanitarian mission where Victor students raised thousands of dollars to fund clean drinking water efforts for two schools in Uganda.

Principal Brian Siesto said Dominguez made a lasting and permanent impact on the social fabric of the Senior High School.

“She quietly leads by example, is humble, and simply wants to make this world and school a more accepting and inclusive community,” he said.