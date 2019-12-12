West Irondequoit Schools Performing Arts will present its fall drama “Anatomy of Gray” at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 5-6 and 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 at Irondequoit High School, 260 Cooper Road.

Tickets are available at www.ShowTix4U.com or at the IHS bookstore.

The play tells the story of June Muldoon, a teenager living in the small town of Gray, Indiana, in the 1880s. After her father’s death, June prays for a healer. When Galen Gray blows into town in a hot air balloon, June thinks her prayer is answered. At first, the new doctor heals anything and everything, but soon townsfolk are struck by a mysterious plague.