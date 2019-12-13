The Gallery at Cobblestone Arts Center, 1622 state Route 332, Farmington, is celebrating the art of Rochester native David Cowles until Jan. 26, 2020.

Cowles worked as a freelance artist, with his work appearing in Entertainment Weekly, Rolling Stone, Time and The Village Voice. He worked as a creator, designer, storyboard artist and director on projects for Disney, “Sesame Street” and Frederator Studios.

Call (585) 398-0220 or visit cobblestoneartscenter.com for information.