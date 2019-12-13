41-year-old Jason Lewis of Newark is facing Manslaughter in the 2nd degree after he allegedly sold fentanyl that led to a woman's death in the Town of Phelps on Wednesday.

Deputies say Jason Lewis, 41, of Newark is charged him with second-degree manslaughter.

EMS and deputies responded to a home in Phelps around 5 a.m. Wednesday for the report of an unresponsive woman. They found the woman in cardiac arrest and learned that she had recently used narcotics.

First responders began CPR, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say they determined that Lewis sold fentanyl to the woman during the early morning hours of Dec. 11. The use of that fentanyl caused her death, according to deputies.

Lewis is being held in the Ontario County Jail without bail due to two prior felony convictions.

Deputies say additional charges against Lewis will be considered by the Ontario County Grand Jury at a later date.