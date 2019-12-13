Here's your weekend forecast:

WEEKEND FORECAST:

Friday

Hi: 42° | Lo: 26°

Precipitation: 20% | Wind: S at 10mph

Today: Sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Dry most of the day, but a shower possible late afternoon.

Tonight: Cloudy with a few showers. Steadier rain towards morning.

Mainly cloudy and rainy

Saturday

Hi: 40° | Lo: 36°

Precipitation: 100% | Wind: NNW at 12mph

Rain likely through the day. Rain will change to a heavy wet snow at night with several inches likely.

Cloudy and windy

Sunday

Hi: 36° | Lo: 22°

Precipitation: 30% | Wind: W at 19mph

Mostly cloudy and colder with snow showers likely.