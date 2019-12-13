Here's your weekend forecast:
Friday
Hi: 42° | Lo: 26°
Precipitation: 20% | Wind: S at 10mph
Today: Sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Dry most of the day, but a shower possible late afternoon.
Tonight: Cloudy with a few showers. Steadier rain towards morning.
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Saturday
Hi: 40° | Lo: 36°
Precipitation: 100% | Wind: NNW at 12mph
Rain likely through the day. Rain will change to a heavy wet snow at night with several inches likely.
Cloudy and windy
Sunday
Hi: 36° | Lo: 22°
Precipitation: 30% | Wind: W at 19mph
Mostly cloudy and colder with snow showers likely.