State law taking effect Monday allows undocumented immigrants to apply for driver’s licenses

CANANDAIGUA — Yates County Clerk Lois Hall fielded a call from a woman asking how her nephew from Guatemala could get a driver’s license under the new Green Light Law, which takes effect Monday.

Hall didn’t know what to tell her other than to have her nephew come into the Department of Motor Vehicles office with whatever documentation he has.

“We will try to help in any way we can,” said Hall.

But like many other local clerks, Hall said she feels ill-prepared to handle applications under the new state law that allows undocumented immigrants to obtain a driver’s license. Under legislation passed in June, applicants without legal status in the country will be eligible to apply for a standard, non-commercial driver’s license.

“The DMV seems to think we are all ready to go,” said Hall.

But training has been largely confined to a PowerPoint presentation and a conference call, without the chance to ask questions, she said. To avoid mistakes, she anticipates sending applicants to the state-run DMV office in Syracuse.

“I am afraid that is what we may have to do,” said Hall at the DMV office in Penn Yan.

Ontario County Clerk Matthew Hoose at the DMV in Canandaigua said he may also need to send applicants to a state DMV site.

“If we are not confident with a transaction we will point them to a state office,” Hoose said. “No one seems prepared for this.”

He mentioned the training webinar as “nothing interactive” — and as of Wednesday, only two of his 11 staff members had been able to participate in the webinar because the DMV office is so busy.

“We can’t take people off the counter,” Hoose said.

Chemung County Clerk Catherine Hughes is also frustrated with the state’s handling of the Green Light Law. "There are no set of rules and regulations on how to get it done. And that puts us county clerks in a very precarious situation because we don’t know how to do it,” Hughes said.

“It’s a law, and we’re going to follow the law of the state," Hughes added. "We’re going to do the best we can."

Most DMV offices in New York are run through the county clerk's offices. So the state provided new devices to authenticate documents. Hoose, showing the document reader device ready to go at the DMV in Canandaigua, said he and other clerks talked about the privacy and security matters involved with handling applications.

“We can’t make notes and save documents,” Hoose said.

Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb, R-Canandaigua, issued a statement Saturday saying that driving is a privilege, not a right.

“With illegal immigrants now able to obtain New York state drivers’ licenses, Democrats in Albany once again demonstrate where their misplaced priorities lie,” Kolb said in the statement.

Kolb goes on to say this is a misguided law that is a product of disastrous one-party rule in Albany.

“Despite objections from county clerks across the state, public polling that has shown widespread opposition for months and concerns from federal law enforcement officials, New York Democrats have put out a welcome mat for people in our country illegally,” Kolb said in the statement.

For applicants, any immigrant who lives in New York without legal immigration status will have to prove his or her age and identity with valid, foreign-issued documents. Applicants also have to prove they live in New York, such as showing a recent utility bill with their name and address on it. The law gives the DMV commissioner the ability to approve other proofs of age and identity. As the DMV has trained state and county officials on the new law, the agency has said it will accept tax documents, U.S. court documents that name the applicant as a party, and foreign-issued items like major credit cards and utility bills.

Driver's licenses issued to undocumented immigrants won't be valid for federal purposes. So, for example, the license could not be used to board an airline. The state DMV, according to the law, can stamp "Not for Federal Purposes" on driver's licenses issued to those using foreign documents to prove age and identity. The license also cannot be used to register to vote. Trying to do so comes with a fine up to $5,000 and up to four years in prison.

The federal government will not be able to access a Green Light Law license. When the law was passed, Gov. Andrew Cuomo raised concern about the measure being used by ICE and other federal agencies to go after undocumented immigrants. So the law prohibits the state DMV from turning over any information to U.S. immigration officials without a court order, subpoena or judicial warrant.

The Green Light Law will make New York one of 13 states to allow unauthorized immigrants to obtain a driver’s license. The Migrant Policy Institute, a national think tank on immigration issues, estimated there are 882,000 New Yorkers over the age of 16 without legal presence in the U.S.

On the web

Do you have questions about the Green Light Law? For answers, visit https://dmv.ny.gov/driver-license/driver-licenses-and-green-light-law.

Includes reporting by USA Today Network