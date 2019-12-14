Ontario County sheriff's deputies said no one was injured in the blaze but the house is gutted

NAPLES — Eight dogs were killed in a fire that destroyed a Lanning Road home Friday afternoon.

Ontario County sheriff’s deputies said no one was home at the time of the fire, which was discovered around 1:30 p.m. by the daughter of the homeowners, Curtis J. Ridall Jr. and Kathleen E. Ridall, when she returned to her neighboring home from work.

No one was injured, deputies said.

Deputies said the fire remains under investigation, but they said it did not appear suspicious.

Naples, Atlanta and Richmond firefighters also responded.